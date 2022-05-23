Flavor Flav owes whopping amount of child support for his 3-year-old son

On May 19, it was announced that Flavor Flav took a paternity test and confirmed he had a 3-year-old son, whose name is Jordan.

Flav is making child support payments, and still has a lot to pay his child’s mother Kate, who was Flav’s manager for a few years.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Flav found out that he had another son in 2019, and has been making payments of $3,000 a month, but the problem is that he started paying too late.

His son was already 2-years-old when he started paying, and his child’s mother brought up various expenses that he needed to pay, including medical. As a part of the child support agreement, Flav said he would make up for the first two years, which totaled $78,704.

He was supposed to make his first payment in April 2022, but according to the family, she never received the money.

Flav told TMZ he intends to pay the $78k and has an accountant helping him with his finances. He’s still paying the $3,000 a month, and also paying $100,000 in attorney fees.

Jordan is Flav’s eighth son.