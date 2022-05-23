Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Flavor Flav owes whopping amount of child support for his 3-year-old son

By Malik Brown | May 23, 2022
Flava Flav. (Photo source: Instagram – @flavorflavofficial)

On May 19, it was announced that Flavor Flav took a paternity test and confirmed he had a 3-year-old son, whose name is Jordan.

Flav is making child support payments, and still has a lot to pay his child’s mother Kate, who was Flav’s manager for a few years.


According to documents obtained by TMZ, Flav found out that he had another son in 2019, and has been making payments of $3,000 a month, but the problem is that he started paying too late.

His son was already 2-years-old when he started paying, and his child’s mother brought up various expenses that he needed to pay, including medical. As a part of the child support agreement, Flav said he would make up for the first two years, which totaled $78,704.


He was supposed to make his first payment in April 2022, but according to the family, she never received the money.

Flav told TMZ he intends to pay the $78k and has an accountant helping him with his finances. He’s still paying the $3,000 a month, and also paying $100,000 in attorney fees.

Jordan is Flav’s eighth son.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Summer Walker warns public about her ex, London on Da track (video)

Future and the mother of his child bicker on social media

Boosie goes off after being mistaken for Flavor Flav at the airport

Eliza Reign slams Summer Walker for criticizing her large child support request


Will Smith details the practice that helped him become a better actor

Bond denied and trial date set for Gunna

crime scene tape

Black Georgia father wanted for attacking his ex-wife and her mother