Nick Cannon explains why marriage is not for him

Nick Cannon and singer Mariah Carey — whom he shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with — were married from 2008 to 2016, and while he admits the former couple’s union was one of the “greatest experiences” of his life, he insists marriage doesn’t play to his strengths.

Speaking on the “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast about being married to Carey, he said: “That, to me, was one of the greatest experiences of my life, and for that to have come to an end … why would I go back, if I couldn’t make that work out right?

“Once I gave my all to a scenario going forward, I’d have to be presented with something I’d never seen before, never experience, in order for me to be willing to go back to do something like that.

“Because I did my best in this space, and now there’s a new journey in my life that’s different. I’m not going to backtrack and put myself in that position again, because it doesn’t get any better than that. I love my family, all of my children, and every woman that has given me the blessing of being able to experience that.

“But marriage, and all that goes into that, is so … it’s a lot. You’re literally entering a partnership where two become one. I’m not built for that.”