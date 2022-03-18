Mariah Carey meant to text inside joke to cousin, sent it to this celeb instead

Mariah Carey accidentally texted Shawn Mendes instead of her cousin.

The “Emotions” hitmaker meant to carry on a “silly joke” she and her family member have on St. Patrick’s Day but instead sent it to the 23-year-old singer instead.

The 53-year-old singer shared on Twitter on Friday: “My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” along with a print screen of her exchange with the “In My Blood” hitmaker.

In the text messages, Carey wrote “Happy Thanksgiving [leaf emoji],” before she sussed her error, adding “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes replied: “hahahaha that’s okay I figured it was an inside joke [two red heart emojis].”

This is not the first viral virtual interaction the two have shared as Mendes listed the “Touch My Body” hitmaker in his gratitude list.

On a shirtless selfie with his gaze towards the sky, he wrote: “Grateful [blue heart emoji] the sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!”

The following day, the Grammy winner copied his pose and expression and caption style, writing: “Grateful [pink sparkle heart emoji] The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!”

Last month, Carey — who shares 10-year-old fraternal twins Moroccan and Monroe with her ex, Nick Cannon — is currently facing a potential defamation suit from her brother Morgan after she published her memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey last year, alleging that he was a “sometimes drug dealer” had caused him “extreme mental anguish” and “serious damage to his reputation.”