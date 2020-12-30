Mariah Carey now has the longest-running song on the Billboard charts

Every year at Christmas time, Mariah Carey spreads a little holiday cheer and Billboard is reminding everyone that this year was no different.

The prominent magazine has confirmed that Carey’s 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas” remains “the biggest song in the world,” as it continues to top the Billboard charts, according to the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. survey released on Monday, Dec. 28.

The latest news comes just weeks after Carey revealed she may be sharing more than just her music with fans in the very near future.

The magazine reports:

“Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ tops the Billboard Global 200 for a third week, up 55% to 130 million streams and 30% to 27,000 sold worldwide in the week ending Dec. 24. The song, first released on Carey’s 1994 holiday album Merry Christmas, claims the second-most weekly streams since the chart began, trailing only the weekly high for BTS’ ‘Life Goes On’ (152.5 million, Dec. 5).”

During a recent interview, the Grammy Award-winning singer revealed her life story might be headed to the big screen in the very near future.

“People have also been reaching out to me about it… people I haven’t heard from in years saying this has to be a series or a movie or whatever it’s going to be. These things take a long time, so it’s going to be what it is, but I believe in it. I’m really looking forward to it even just as a viewer, seeing these stories come to life.”