Mariah Carey to host posh New Year’s Eve celebration for 2 lucky New Yorkers

Mariah Carey is to host an Airbnb stay in New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2020.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” hitmaker will give a virtual personal greeting to the lucky holidaymakers when they check into the geodesic dome on Nasdaq’s outdoor terrace, with the high location offering impressive views across the city.

The luxury penthouse will be available to two New Yorkers for one night only at a cost of just $21, and they will receive a trunk of sparkly hats, 2021 glasses and horns for the countdown to midnight, which they can wear while they watch New Year’s celebrations around the world from an indoor lounge — which is adorned with art by Jason Douglas Griffin – and as they tuck into dinner prepared by a private chef.

The abode — which also boasts a reading nook stocked with board games — will have panoramic views of all broadcasted events and concerts organized by the Times Square Alliance.

And while the stay is likely to be one the guests will never forget, they’ll also receive a sparkly piece of crystal featuring this year’s Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball design as a memento to take home.

Any New York City resident who wants to have an evening to remember can request to book this one-night stay beginning on Monday, Dec. 21, at 9 a.m. EST on airbnb.com/happyholidays.

Interested guests should note that the listing rules are in strict adherence with local COVID-19 guidelines, and those who request to book must prove New York City residency and currently live in the same household.