‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ mansion becomes an Airbnb (photos)

The famous mansion from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” where Will Smith took a seat on his throne will soon be available as a vacation rental.

For a limited time only, fans of the show will have an opportunity to live it up like “The Fresh Prince” in a one-of-a-kind Airbnb.

Starting Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, the rental will be available for booking for five one-night stays in October.

The dates it will be offered are Oct. 2, Oct. 5, Oct. 8, Oct. 11, and Oct. 14.

When guests step into the mansion, they will be transported back in time with bold graffiti art, posh interiors and timeless family portraits. They will even be served up Philly cheesesteaks on silver platters.

Some of the other perks guests will have access to include a virtual welcome to the mansion by DJ Jazzy Jeff, a chance to sport an outfit from Will Smith’s closet, and time for chilling out, maxing and relaxing by the pool.