BET+ drama ‘The Family Business’ raises the stakes in season 5

The hit BET+ drama “The Family Business” returns with an action-packed fifth season, set to intensify the drama and danger surrounding the notorious Duncan family.

Created by Carl Weber and directed by Trey Haley, the ten-episode new season finds the Duncan family amid an intense civil war as family patriarch, LC Duncan (Ernie Hudson) gathers the family to celebrate the return of Vegas (Michael Jai White) while dealing with the exile of Junior (Sean Ringgold). Dylan Weber costars as Nevada Duncan, Vegas’ teenage son and heir to the Duncan leadership

Outside of the internal power struggle, LC is determined to keep the family focused amidst the new threat of an old friend becoming a new enemy to take over The Table. Elsewhere, Rio (Arrington Foster) gets in a jam with a dangerous thief with harrowing repercussions for the family while Paris (Javicia Leslie) runs into her her ex, Niles Monroe (Christian Keyes), who tells her in no uncertain terms that he’s out for revenge.

Deyshaun Tucker (“Double Cross,” “The Black Hamptons”) also joins the cast as Roman, a young man from the neighborhood who finds himself at odds with the Duncans while he goes to tremendous lengths to save his mother’s life.

Rounding out “The Family Business” are Valarie Pettiford, Darrin Henson, Javicia Leslie, Tami Roman, Brely Evans and LisaRaye McCoy, Yadi Valerio, Bern Nadette Stanis and Ben Stephens rounding out the ensemble. Haley, Hudson, and Weber serve as executive producers of the series along with N.D. Brown.

Season Five of The Family Business is currently streaming on BET+

Check out the explosive trailer below.