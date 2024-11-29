The stars of the legendary Black sitcoms “A Different World” and “Living Single” are down for a crossover reboot of the two shows.

Jasmine Guy, who powered “A Different World” beginning in the 1980s, and T.C. Carson, who anchored “Living Single” in the 1990s, were walking along the sun-drenched streets of Hollywood when paparazzi queried about the possibility of collaborating again.

Jasmine Guy and T.C. Carson star in Christmas film

Carson and Guy starred together in the BET+ original holiday film, “A Wesley South African Christmas.” The movie centers around a large Black family that visits the seaside town of Durban, South Africa, to complete a business deal and have the time of their lives.

Ironically, both defunct TV shows have had major developments in recent years. The cast of “A Different World” reunited in April 2024 to discuss the show’s colossal cultural impact, according to The Washington Post.

“A Different World” reboot reportedly in early development

In fact, a “A Different World” sequel series featuring Dwayne and Whitley’s daughter’s matriculation at Hillman College is in the infancy stages of production at Netflix, Deadline reports. The show would not only reunite Guy with Kadeem Hardison, who were boyfriend and girlfriend on the show; it would also bring back together legendary executive producers Debbie Allen with Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood. Prince-Bythewood, who was a writer on “A Different World,” went on to write and direct the all-time romantic classic Love & Basketball.

Meanwhile, actor-producer Queen Latifah and actress Kim Coles have openly pined to resuscitate their show about upwardly mobile, middle-class Black housemates.

Check out what Guy and Carson say about the possibility of a crossover show combining “A Different World” with “Living Single.”