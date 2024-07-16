Lil Reese comments after arrest for alleged rape

Chicago-based rapper Lil Reese has spoken out after his arrest for allegedly raping a young woman in Los Angeles.

The famous drill rapper, who was born Tavares Lamont Taylor, was arrested Sunday, July 14, in Los Angeles, according to the police report obtained by TMZ.

The woman told LAPD that Reese, 31, took her on a date in downtown Los Angeles. After the date, they checked into a hotel room where Reese insisted they have sex. The woman alleges that when she rebuffed Reese’s overtures, he raped her.

The entertainment publication reports that the woman called police from the unidentified hotel at 3:30 p.m. Once officers descended on the scene, they booked the rapper on suspicion of sexual assault and rape.

The news came to light Monday, July 16, when Boosie Badazz reportedly let his fans on social media know he witnessed the arrest.

Lil Reese was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

His next court date is Aug. 8.

Tuesday, Reese took to Instagram to categorically deny the unidentified woman’s accusations:

Listen to the full report below: