Chicago drill rapper Lil Reese shot again (video)

Chicago drill rapper Lil Reese, whose real name is Tavares Lamont Taylor, was shot on Saturday, May 15, along with two other men. According to The Chicago Tribune, Lil Reese and two others were apparently in a gunfight in a Near North Side parking garage during a dispute over a stolen car. The three gunshot victims were reported about 9:50 a.m. in the first block of West Grand Avenue.

“Apparently they were all shooting at each other,” said police spokeswoman Sally Bown. The three men, ages 20, 27 and 28, were found inside the parking garage, according to a police media notification.

The 20-year-old victim was shot twice in the knee and taken to Stroger Hospital and is in good condition, while the 27-year-old man was wounded multiple times in the body and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, according to multiple reports. The 28-year-old man, who was grazed in the eye and taken to Northwestern in fair condition, was reported to be Lil Reese by TMZ.

TMZ also reports that Reese was accused of having something to do with the alleged carjacking, but he reportedly told police he wasn’t involved and was only directing the men in the car when they pulled up to the garage before the bullets started to fly.

In November 2019, Lil Reese was shot in the neck after someone fired an AK-47 assault rifle into his car. He initially lost his voice and still hasn’t fully recovered. A post was added to the rapper’s Instagram story yesterday as well that read, “Everyone Keep praying for Reese and his family.”

Police currently have no one in custody and are investigating the shooting. You can watch the graphic footage on the following page uploaded by Westend News as Lil Reese is seen bleeding profusely with a person yelling at him and accusing the rapper of having something to do with the car being stolen.