Kanye West admits to graphic incest with his male cousin

Kanye West made what fans describe as a cringy admission while promoting his upcoming single, “Cousins.”

The embattled emcee, 47, made the admission on X while releasing a snippet of his new music video companion to the controversial track.

Kanye West explains his new single, ‘Cousins’

“This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore,” he told his 33 million followers.

“Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw,” Ye penned.

Kanye West learned this behavior from his mom

Yeezy told his fans he found the “dirty magazines” in the closet of his late mother, Donda West, whom he recently outed as a lesbian.

“My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d–k till I was 14,” he concluded his message, adding, “Tweet sent.”

On the “Cousins” cut, Ye raps, “Hanging with my cousin reading dirty magazines / We seen some n—as kiss, and we ain’t know what that s–t mean / Then we start reenacting everything that we had seen / That’s when I gave my cousin head.”

Kanye was advised to take this secret to the grave

The Grammy winner repeats that line several times before confessing that he “told [his] cousin not to tell nobody.”

He continues, “People tell me take it to my grave: ‘Truth will set you free someday.’ I don’t think they understand that I’m not attracted to a man.”

While endorsing President Trump ahead of his first term, Kanye told Jimmy Kimmel in August 2018, “My cousin is locked up for murder, and I love him. He did a bad thing, but I still love him.”

The prison reform advocate, 44, explained at the time, “Kanye’s aunt, my husband’s aunt, his cousin has a double life sentence for a murder that he committed when he was 17.”