Kanye West blasts Jason Lee for leaking that Donda Academy closed down

Kanye West is reportedly enraged that Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee leaked a private email from the Donda Academy announcing that the school was allegedly closing, effective immediately.

This news follows the multiplicity of reputed companies that have cut ties to the controversial rapper following the recent barrage of anti-Semitic statements: JP Morgan & Chase Bank; Balenciaga; GAP; Adidas; Footlocker; TheRealReal; TJ Maxx; Vogue & Anna Wintour; CAA; and MRC.

The publication did not state why the Donda Academy was shuttering its doors. However, Lee reported that the families are concerned about getting a refund on their tuition fees.

“Dear Donda Academy Families – we hope this email finds you well. First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the direction of our founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, Thursday, Oct. 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” the statement reads, according to Hollywood Unlocked.

“We intend to begin afresh in September of 2023, and we are confident that our scholars will continue to advance as the creative innovators, courageous influencers and academic leaders of the next generation. Thank you for your support.”

After the email was leaked to the public, Kanye reportedly clapped back at Lee.

“JASON LEE,” Yeezy penned in a now-deleted post, according to Hot New Hip Hop. “Here’s the clout you’re looking for. My school is being shut down. You wanna help or hurt.”

Lee was hired by Kanye to be the head of media and partnerships for Yeezy. But Lee quit once the College Dropout rapper wore the infamous White Lives Matter sweatshirts to his YZY SZN 9 clothing line display during Paris Fashion Week. Lee explained on his Instagram page.