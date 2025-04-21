Kevin Gates fires back at LeBron and Savannah James’ diss

Rapper and singer Kevin Gates has doubled down on his profanity-laced tirade about LeBron James’ marriage to his wife, Savannah.

Gates said in the initial Instagram video posted on Friday, April 18, that he does not like the way that Savannah James looks at her famous husband. He continued, adding that he has witnessed White female groupies fawn over King James the way Gates believes that Savannah should.

How Gates kicked the feud off

The Baton Rouge-raised Gates, 37, told his 11.5 million Instagram followers that he was disgusted with the way Savannah James looked and interacted with her husband in public.

“I don’t like the way Savannah looks at LeBron,” Gates said in the video, adding he likes the way “White women look at him.”

Continuing, Gates said, “I like the way them White women look at LeBron. As soon as he walked out there, they just be like, ‘Oh oh oh.'”

Gates said her stern and uninviting demeanor is a put-off. “You act like the warden of the jail, like you came here to police me,” Gates continued. “You not d—–d out like these White women. I just couldn’t do it. It hurt me to see that,” Gates continued.

“Man, you dive on the floor behind that n—a, man,” he concluded.

Savannah James responds cryptically

On Saturday, Savannah James posted a couple of IG videos that fans believe were clap-backs at Gates’ public roasting of her.

Without mentioning Gates, Mrs. James posted a video for her 2.5 million followers showing her looking unbothered and rocking to Ashanti’s hit track “Foolish.” She captioned the video with “Life if they don’t like you,” and looked as if she had no cares in the world.

The entrepreneurial wife also posted an old video of Nicki Minaj saying, “Um, chile anyways, so …”

LeBron James also posted a response.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar is famous for not responding to most trolls and criticisms that come his way. But, perhaps because Gates took aim at James’ wife while speaking to his 11 million followers, James may have felt compelled to protect his queen.

The father of three — Bronny James, 20, Bryce James, 17, and Zhuri James, 10 — made it explicitly clear that he was not about Gates’ pseudo-psychological assessment of his family.

King James took to his own IG platform and told his 170 million followers that “Kings don’t concern themselves with the opinions of peasants. Where to next Queen?!?! Let’s get it! 👸🏾🖤♾️.”

Kevin Gates responds to LeBron and Savannah James

On Monday, April 21, Gates appeared satisfied, if not giddy, that he had elicited a response from someone of James’ elevated stature as a global icon.

“The truth hurts, but it heals,” Gates said in a video shared to his Instagram Stories on Monday, April 21. “And ‘Bron, I love you.”

“(As) long as you being celebrated, I don’t care who don’t like me,” he continued. “Long as you being celebrated, that’s all I care about. I don’t care if I got a fallout with somebody, I love to get the results.”

“I love LeBron and I hate that for him,” he added. “As a man, I hate that he gotta go through that in the playoffs.”