HBO’s ‘City of God: The Fight Rages On’ set to premiere this August

HBO has unveiled the official trailer for “City of God: The Fight Rages On,” a highly anticipated sequel to the iconic 2002 Brazilian film. This six-episode series picks up two decades after the original story, bringing back beloved characters and introducing new faces.

A glimpse into the storyline

The series is an adaptation of Paulo Lins’ literary work, continuing the narrative through the lens of photographer Buscapé. Set in the early 2000s, the plot revolves around the release of a young drug dealer from prison, reigniting the power struggles in Cidade de Deus. As residents grapple with the threats posed by drug traffickers, militias and authorities, they band together to break free from the cycle of oppression.

Returning and new cast members

Fans of the original film will be excited to see the return of characters like Rocket, Berenice, Bradock, Cinthia, Barbantinho and Melonhead. The cast features Alexandre Rodrigues, Roberta Rodrigues, Thiago Martins, Sabrina Rosa and many others.

Additionally, the series will feature debuting talents from communities in Rio de Janeiro, including Cidade de Deus, Vidigal and Mangueira.

Behind the scenes

Produced by O2 Filmes, “City of God: The Fight Rages On” is directed by Aly Muritiba, who co-writes the series alongside Sérgio Machado, Renata Di Carmo, Armando Praça, Estevão Ribeiro and Rodrigo Felha. Bruno Costa serves as the second director, with Mariano Cesar, Anouk Aaron and Mônica Albuquerque as executive producers for Warner Bros. Discovery.

Premiere date and streaming

Mark your calendars! “City of God: The Fight Rages On” will debut on Sunday, Aug. 25, on HBO Latino and will also be available for streaming on Max.