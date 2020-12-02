Mariah Carey shares how her troubled childhood shaped her love for Christmas

Over the last three decades, Mariah Carey has definitely left her mark on Christmas with her 90s hit record “All I Want For Christmas.” The memorable song has become a holiday staple etched in the memories of adoring fans all across the world. But for Carey, Christmas is far more than just a song.

During her latest interview for Elle magazine’s digital holiday edition, Carey explained why Christmas is the one holiday she goes above and beyond for. The singer revealed her troubled childhood is what inspired her love for Christmas.

“After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have,” Carey revealed. “A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn’t give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn’t understand that from my point of view.”

Carey also revealed that past holidays during her childhood were often unfulfilling due to family dysfunction and the actions of adults around her.

“I think it’s just that longing that I had as a child, that I always wanted things to be perfect for the holidays. And they never were,” Carey reflected. “It was always somebody ruining the moment, always these dysfunctional family members who came around and foiled everything. And so I just made a pact with myself that I wasn’t going to allow that to happen anymore.”

However, things are quite different now. The singer revealed she makes it a point to make Christmas magical for her and her two children.

“I literally go to a snowy place. Reindeer are there — I’m not making this up. Santa Claus comes, hangs out with the kids,” she said of her annual Christmas festivities. “And by the way, even if I didn’t have kids, I would be doing this.”