Best Black-owned restaurants to check out this summer

As the temperatures rise and spirits follow suit with summer vacation time around the corner, if you are in New York City, here are three Black-owned restaurants that you have to check out for a quick bite, an artisan cocktail, or a trendy Instagram worthy meal.

1. Miss Lilys (Lower East Side)

Miss Lily’s on West Houston has been a staple for dining in the hopping, downtown nightlife scene. Temporarily closing that location and opening a new branch on the Lower East Side on Avenue A, “Miss Lily’s 7A,” chefs Kahari Woolcock and Andre Fowles continue to serve some of the most popular and delicious bites in the city.

Founded in both chefs’ with Jamaican roots, the menu offers culturally classic dishes like the “World famous jerk chicken” and classic Jamaican oxtail stew. They also offer innovative fusion dishes, like the jerk ramen inspired by Asian cuisine, or the jerk corn inspired by Mexican street corn. The new location also offers over 100 rum variations from Central America, with a plethora of unique and delicious designer cocktails. Whether you drop in on a Sunday morning for a bottomless boozy brunch or on a Friday night for a late-night bite, Miss Lily’s 7A is sure to rock your world while the jerk spices rock your tastebuds.

2.Field Trip) (Harlem)

Founded in 2019 by chef JJ Johnson, Field Trip in Harlem is based around one core food item: rice. Chef Johnson has created a global dining experience based on the notion that “rice connects us and can be found at the center of tables in almost every community.” Johnson also wanted the restaurant to be casual and modestly priced, so everything on the menu is priced under $12.

The menu features seven bowl dishes that include southern favorites like the fried chicken bowl or seafood gumbo bowl, while others are more based on Asian-inspired foods like the braised beef bowl or the veggie bowl. Each of the bowls, however, contain a flavor from multiple cultures for a layered experience with every bite. The six side dishes offered reflect the same multicultural composition: serving fluffy southern cornbread alongside veggie bao buns. For something sweet after your meal, the Field Trip offers homemade soft-serve ice cream in deliciously unique flavors, like rice milk hibiscus raspberry swirl – it’s dairy free too! If you find yourself uptown, take a Field Trip located at 109 Malcolm X Blvd.

3. Sisters (Clinton Hill, Bk)

Set in a trendy, modern space, Sisters restaurant in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn offers everything: They have a cafe selection, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. Chef Chris Nichols has created a casual and sleek atmosphere perfect for any occasion. The menus feature fan favorites like the fried chicken sandwich or the classic burger, and also include some Mediterranean influences like the Laffa wrap.

The restaurant also offers a diverse and delicious drink menu, giving upscale vibes at a lesser price. Sisters is a little different than your typical restaurants because they regularly host fundraising events, make “mixes for sisters” playlists, feature art by local artists, and host DJs in the backroom of the restaurant after dinner service hours. If you are looking for a fun night out but don’t want to scramble around the city, head over to sisters for an all-in-one experience packed with scrumptious food, great live music, and seductive cocktails.