Soulja Boy says older rappers ‘failed’ his generation

Soulja Boy is not known for holding back when it comes to getting things off his chest. Soulja has gone after different rappers, and even professional wrestlers throughout his career. So it was no surprise that he shared his thoughts about the older generation of rappers in an Instagram Live video on May 30.

“I feel like in a way, the motherf—— game failed us because they not kicking back enough knowledge to the young n—–,” Soulja said in the video.

He then goes on to talk about why he thinks so many young rappers in today’s game that are lost.

“They not telling the young n—– how to get no money, y’all not telling the young n—– how to go out and run up some bands. That’s why my young n—– out here going crazy, airing s— out, spinning s—,” Soulja said.

Soulja should look around, because there are some OGs who are helping the young guys, and they go by the name of Wallo and Gillie Da King.

Wallo and Gillie created a podcast called “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” and they invite rappers and other celebrities on to talk about life. They’re also good at giving tips to the young rappers, and have gone viral on social media for doing so.

Wallo Gets Emotional Talking To Lil Durk About Forgiving His Brother’s Killer pic.twitter.com/yaiolroWHx — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) March 10, 2022

Here’s another moment where Wallo was warning Young Thug in May 2021 about getting caught up in the street life. Now Thug is facing RICO charges in Fulton County.

Wallo tried to warn Young Thug. pic.twitter.com/76rFpiY2mX — 🚨‼️Now HipHop News‼️🚨 (@BenjaminEnfield) May 11, 2022

Soulja, there are people out here giving game, but the real question to ask is whether the young rappers are listening.