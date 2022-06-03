Langston Howard created a fashion brand to motivate people

Langston Howard is the creator and owner of The Top clothing brand. Howard, 13, created his brand to motivate people. His hoodies and T-shirts feature inspirational messages such as Hard Work, I Am Relentless, and Trust The Process, along with images of iconic sports figures like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

In addition to serving as the CEO of The Top, Howard is an avid basketball player and runs track at school and for several AAU teams while maintaining magna cum laude status at one of Michigan’s most academically rigorous private schools.

Howard chatted with rolling out about his brand, what motivated him to create it, and what’s next for him.

What inspired you to create The Top?

My family has a lot of entrepreneurs such as my dad, my grandpa, and my great grandmother. Seeing all of them do what they do, and spending time with my dad just inspired me to start my own business.

What went into creating your brand?

Back in 2018, I started brainstorming ideas, but then COVID-19 hit and I put it under the carpet. Starting up this year, I realized that it’d be another opportunity for me to get back to it. Initially, my first idea was called Push Sports, but I didn’t fully enjoy that name. I started off with brainstorming names and I eventually came up with The Top. Then I moved on to logo creation where I had someone at my school create my logo for me. After I had all that finalized, I met with my aunt and we finalized all of my legal documents.

How does this brand relate to you?

I am a very stylish and athletic person. I like showing off who I am and showing off my personality with my clothing. I wanted my clothes to express that while also having a positive impact on someone. I will say through basketball when I was younger, I struggled with confidence while playing, and when I get constant reminders [that I can achieve my goals], it really helps.

What do you enjoy about the game of basketball?

I enjoy basketball because I know that it requires a lot of hard work to be good at it. I also enjoy how it’s not only a physical game, it’s not just whoever’s the biggest, fastest, strongest person, but you also have to be smart mentally and know what you’re doing while playing.

Where can people find you?

You can shop at thetopathletics.com. You can also follow us on Instagram at @thetop.llc. That is where all the updates about our new designs will be posted.