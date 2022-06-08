Despite celibacy vow, Nick Cannon still plans to have more kids

Just when you thought Nick Cannon may be done, he shows you that he last more left in the tank.

On the June 7 episode of the “Lip Service” podcast, Cannon let everybody know to expect more kids from him this year.

When rumors were brought up about him having three babies on the way, Cannon joked and said, “When you say ‘on the way’ what count are you at? Let’s just put it this way, the stork is on the way. If you thought it was a lot of kids last year …”

Last year, Cannon had twins with Abby De La Rosa. He also had a son with Alyssa Scott, who succumbed to brain cancer.

Cannon explained what happened during his short-lived celibacy journey. He said his therapist told him he needed to chill out from having intercourse.

“So I was like, ‘Yo, let’s try celibacy.’ And that was like October. I didn’t even make it to January,” Cannon said. “I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously, I started going through some stuff. I got depressed with the loss of my son. The thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, ‘Let’s just give him a little v—–, and that’s gonna cure it all.’ Right before December, I started f—ing like crazy.”

Cannon said that he fell victim to having intercourse because he was in a weakened state, but he stayed strong for a month and a half.

The podcast hosts then started assuming that we should expect news about Cannon having another kid around October 2022.

“Y’all are pretty good at math,” Cannon said.