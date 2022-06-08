LeBron James says he would play with the Golden State Warriors

As LeBron James stews in angst and restlessness for not making it to the NBA playoffs for one of the few times in his storied career, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar doubled down on a fantasy he continues to harbor.

Of all the teams that were remaining in the playoffs at the time he taped HBO’s “The Shop,” King James would love to to have played with the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are currently playing in the 2022 NBA Finals againt the Boston Celtics. The series is tied 1-1. Game 3 is Wednesday, June 8.

“I would love to get into a pissing match with Draymond [Green],” James said of the fiery forward. “I love when someone cuss[es] me out.”

This is the second time in two months that James has broached the topic of teaming up with a rival of the Lakers. Back in April 2022, James was asked which player he’d most want to play with, and he named the team’s franchise player, Steph Curry.

The Warriors point guard responded that same day “I’m good right now.”

A week later, Green queried Curry on his own podcast about playing with James.

“Obviously there’s like a curiosity like, ‘What would that look like?’ ” Curry admitted. “But also, there’s a realism of like — that’s why I said ‘I’m good right now.’ You can never let your mind go from what you know is your situation, what is your moment, your time and who I been rocking with from day one.”

This kind of talk may seem weird to NBA fans who witnessed their bitter rivalry play out on the championship level for four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-18. James, however, has gone out of his way to heap effusive praise upon Curry, calling him the “greatest shooter ever” and the man who single-handedly changed the game.