Tammy Rivera discusses status with Waka Flocka Flame

Tammy Rivera, a fashion designer, actress, singer, and television personality is promoting her tv-show “What the Flocka,” which debuted two years ago on WEtv, detailing her marriage to rap star Waka Flocka and the drama between their combined families.

In March of 2022, fans raved as the two confirmed that they were separating and preparing for divorce. Fans who have followed the couple’s relationship journey since “Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta” when their relationship was widely broadcasted, were heartbroken when the news of their split broke. This season of “What the Flocka” follows the leading factors leading to their decision to divorce.

Rolling out sat down with Tammy Rivera to discuss, her businesses, her new music, her relationship with her daughter Charlie, and what we can expect from this season of “What the Flocka.”

How was the process of filming this season different from last?

This season is one a lot of people can relate to. It’s transparent because we’re open. This season, you see a lot more mess and feedback from Charlie. Every season she evolves into a different human being. Now that she’s getting older, she’s wiser. Of course, last season me, and Waka were together and this season, we’re not. Season three takes you through our life in dealing with our new reality of being separated and headed towards divorce.

Do you feel like people often try to associate you specifically with your relationship instead of getting to know you outside of that?

There are a lot of people who try to put me in a box and say, “Oh, that’s Waka’s wife or she’s from ”Love & Hip Hop.'”People overlook the fact that I have sold records, and that I own multiple businesses, including a skincare line that introduced me to the beauty industry. They overlook the fact that I’m a mother and prioritize my daughter. I’ve also just done the national anthem for one of the playoffs. Those are the things that not everybody can do so I don’t allow people to put me in a box. I’ve made my own money upright without Waka. I created a name and a brand outside of that relationship.

What’s next for you? Can we expect any new music?

I’m sitting on so much music. I need to just go ahead and step out there and let it go. I just launched my skincare line and it’s been doing amazing. The results and reviews are amazing. I use it every day, I love my skincare line and I stand behind it 100 percent. I have also launched the T-Rivera Swim & Resort wear and opened up my first flagship store in Atlanta, specifically for my fans and my followers to experience. The next thing for me is just letting go and writing a book this year. I feel like my story can help a lot of younger girls and a lot of women.