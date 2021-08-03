Waka Flocka and wife Tammy spark rumors of breakup due to cryptic IG posts

Musicians and spouses Wacka Flocka and Tammy Rivera both contributed to quickly spreading speculation they are no longer together after sending each other cryptic, albeit loving, Instagram posts this past week.

Retired rapper Wacka, 35, and Rivera, 35, are former stars on the hit reality show “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta,” as well as current stars on the spinoff program, “Waka & Tammy: What the Flocka.”

Waka, who was born in New York as Juaquin James Malphurs, sparked the rumor mill when he posted this interesting shoutout to his woman for her birthday:

“With the whole world ahead of you and I don’t see life slowing down no time soon. Happy 35th luv ??” He said before adding: “Be free Be Happy and live today to the fullest #happybirthdayTamBlam.”

The Los Angeles-born Rivera added metaphorical kerosene to the slow-building flame when she returned her husband’s message with an even more interesting IG post, according to The Jasmine Brand:

“Screaming HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MF N—A!!” she began. “Waka no matter where we go in life, What we do, Who we are with… YOUR BACK I WILL ALWAYS HAVE!! That’s on my soul! But you know that already I LOVE YOU!!!”

This type of ambiguous language from both parties in the marriage immediately incited speculation from hip-hop fans on the status of their rollercoaster marriage. They had broken up several years ago due to Waka’s alleged infidelities but, over time, reconciled their marriage.

One person asked, “Are they still together? Something don’t sit right with me,” while a second person simply said: “Y’all broke up.”

A third commenter opined sadly, “I can just tel y’all not together no more omg,” she said, adding a crying emoji.

Neither Waka nor Rivera has responded to the many fan comments as of Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021.