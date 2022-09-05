Search
6 Black-owned eyelash brands to add to your cart

Here are some eyelash strips to apply if you are in-between lash appointments
By Joy Adenuga campaign (Image source: Instagram – (@byjoyadenuga)

Eyelash extensions are popular and, eyelash strips serve as a way to keep your eyelashes looking full in-between appointments. They are also a popular go-to for ladies who don’t want to invest the time and money of keeping up with eyelash extensions.

Depending on your favorite eyelash style, eyelash strips give you the option to switch your eye makeup look depending on the event. Some may even say that eyelash strips are low-maintenance compared to the upkeep of eyelash extensions. Where some ladies prefer waking up with the same eyelash look rather than reapplying daily.


Whether you have upturned, round, hooded, monolid, downturned, or almond-shaped eyes, one of the perks of eyelash strips is being able to customize them to your eye shape.

Here are six Black-owned eyelash brands to add to your cart the next time you are in-between lash fills or want to change your everyday look.


1. By Joy Adenuga

Image source: Instagram – (@byjoyadenuga)

2. OpulenceMD Beauty

Image source: Instagram – (@opulentlashlife)

3. Ace Beaute

Image source: Instagram – (@acebeaute)

4. Lashed Cosmetics

Image source: Instagram – (@lashedcosmetics)

5. Ka’oir Lashes

Image source: Instagram – (@kaoir)

6. Lena Lashes

Image source: Instagram – (@lashesbylena)

