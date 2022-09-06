Chili’s invites the Barbz out to celebrate Nicki Minaj’s VMA performance

Recently Chili’s Bar and Grill shocked everyone by announcing to their Twitter followers that they would be having an official Barbz Day to celebrate Nicki Minaj’s recent VMA performance.

The only way to celebrate Nicki’s #VMAs performance is Barbz day @ Chili’s – September 7th… see you there 💋💖 — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) August 29, 2022

the tea has been spilled 👀👀 https://t.co/BEkVR8F0nR — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) September 4, 2022

For those who missed the show, Minaj came out in a Harajuku Barbie-inspired look performing “All Things Go,” a song that breaks down some of her experiences in the industry and also some past hurts that shaped her reality. It’s also a song that encourages people to keep going despite their circumstances. She ended it with her famous line, “I look beyond what people say and then I see intent, then I just sit back and decipher what they really meant.”

She quickly transitioned to “Roman’s Revenge” featuring Eminem where her alter ego took over and showed her range as a rapper. Minaj also performed her iconic verse on the song “Monster” by Ye West featuring Jay-Z, Rick Ross and Bon Iver. She performed”Beez In The Trap” and then “Chun-Li” accompanied by her backup dancers n a life-size doll house.

Of course, Minaj went back to channeling her Barbie persona by performing the majority of the song “Moment 4 Life” which peaked within the Top 40 on the Hot 100 back in 2010. Right before Drake’s verse, she transitioned to performing her certified Diamond record by the RIAA “Super Bass” which was top 10 in multiple countries selling over 10 million units.

Soon after she performed “Anaconda” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 in 2014. This led to the performance of her most recent hit single “Super Freaky Girl” which debuted on her fifth studio album, Queen Radio: Volume 1, this year. This album can be described as a compilation of multiple hit songs for every Minaj fan.

Minaj has won seven VMAs over the the last 12 years. Her most recent award was the Micheal Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Watch her best MTV performances here, and let us know if you’ll be attending Barbz Day at Chili’s.