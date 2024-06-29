Lists are made for debates.

However, Lil Wayne‘s latest Top 5 Rappers of All-Time list swayed more to controversy than debate after one glaring omission. In an appearance on Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward’s podcast, Wayne listed his top five rappers of all time. First, he joked by naming five of his different nicknames before giving the list:

Jay-Z

Eminem

Missy Elliott

The Notorious B.I.G.

Drake

The omission fans immediately called out was Nicki Minaj, who is widely regarded as the greatest female rapper ever. Minaj is also Wayne’s artist. The omission was even more glaring by including Elliott, another female artist.

“That lean done ruined his brain,” Nicki Minaj fan Banjee Barbie posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Other users made arguments for other male artists.

“I love Missy Elliott, but come on, man,” DC Hoopla posted on X. “No Pac, Nas or André 3000? Smh.”

Other names mentioned by fans in the debate included DMX, Prodigy, Kanye West, 50 Cent, T.I., Ice Cube, Black Thought, J. Cole and Snoop Dogg.

Forbes went viral for listing their top 50 rappers of all time in March. Their top five included: Tupac, J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z. The list also included acts like Bad Bunny and Juice Wrld as some picks people had problems with.