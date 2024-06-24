XXL announced its 2024 Freshman Class on June 24, and as always, it came with a host of debates and discussions. This year’s list consisted of 11 established, young artists, with most having at least one widely-known viral single. The list features Lay Bankz, Maiya The Don, BigXthaPlug, Hunxho, Skilla Baby, Cash Cobain, That Mexican OT, Rich Amiri, BossMan Dlow, 4Batz and ScarLip.

🎉 THE FRESHMAN CLASS IS HERE 🎉 Meet the 2024 XXL Freshman Class🌟 ➡️ https://t.co/gSTTfA3xX4 #XXLFreshmen pic.twitter.com/JiRtQ5eC1L — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 24, 2024

Here is rolling out‘s 2024 Freshman List of Snubs.

Baby Tate

The Decatur, Georgia, artist is as creative as they come. Her big commercial moment of the year was the feature on JID’s “Surround Sound” with 21 Savage.

MIKE

A strong argument can be made that the New Jersey native is currently on one of the best runs in rap. Within the past year and a half, MIKE has released albums Beware of the Monkey, Faith Is A Rock, Burning Desire, and Pinball. His abstract flow can seamlessly transition to a bouncy bop, simultaneously conquering hip-hop’s more fun and serious sides.

Lil Tony Official

The Westside Atlanta native is a teenage star with a cult following who is quickly maturing and promises for the lyrical content of his music to mature with him.

Lazer Dim 700

Dim is the owner of Bronny James’ favorite current ad-lib in rap music and one of the internet’s favorite underground artists, most notably FaZe Clan’s Plaqueboymax.

Flau’jae

The LSU basketball star and daughter of the late Camoflauge had her popular song “BIG 4” play in Dallas as the Tigers won the 2023 national championship. Days after her album was released, Flau’jae teased her long-awaited collaboration with Lil Wayne. Flau’jae’s sports success and clean lyrics will take her extremely far in her musical journey.

Laila!

While the internet speculates whether or not Mos Def is actually her father, the New York teenager has already landed two viral singles in recent months with “Like That!” and “Not My Problem.” The talented singer and rapper also produces all of her songs. Laila! is well on her way to becoming a superstar, regardless of who she’s related to.

310babii

The teenager scored a viral, platinum song with “Soak City,” all while finishing his high school diploma.

The Inglewood, California, artist recently performed at Kendrick Lamar’s major “Ken and Friends The Pop Out Concert.”

JP

Love him or hate him, JP was the most viral artist in America for over a handful of weeks. His song “Bad Bitty” and the dance to accompany it could not be evaded if you had an internet connection.

Karrahbooo

The viral artist creates a conversation with every new verse. Her flow is different, and it sounds like she’s sleepy, but the cleverness of her bars and beat selection never misses. She combines humor, real-life struggles, and flexing into one, which makes her a relatable and lovable artist.

Veeze

Veeze is one of the more popular artists in all of rap, period. The Detroit artist took a leap with his 2023 album, Ganger. The only scenario many fans could think of with his omission was Veeze turned down the cover himself.

Anycia

Anycia’s summer anthem is “Back Outside,” which features Latto. Her unique voice and charming personality make her one of the South and rap’s favorite rising stars.