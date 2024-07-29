Fans question if Karrahbooo remains a part of Concrete Boys

Rap fans are debating if Karrahbooo is still a part of Concrete Boys, the hip-hop collective curated by Lil Yachty under the Quality Control Music record label.

On July 25, Karrahbooo was the only member of the group to not appear on Kai Cenat’s Twitch stream from a moving truck. Cenat broadcasted from the truck after his group, AMP, was kicked out of a New York City penthouse they were renting for the summer. Ice Spice was also on the stream earlier in the night, promoting her Y2K! album. Karrahbooo also didn’t appear on stage with the group on July 27 during the Broccoli City Festival in Washington, D.C. She re-posted a handful of fans’ videos asking where she was on her Instagram story.

On July 28, Karrahbooo’s name was taken off the Concrete Boys’ Instagram account biography.

Fans are thinking she got kicked out because she was seen reposting “Where is @/karrahbooo” on her IG story after she wasn’t in attendance for concretes Broccoli city set. pic.twitter.com/IxLk1XXY7V — Amk (@Kmarchived) July 28, 2024

Neither Karrahbooo nor Lil Yachty posted anything directly responding to the reports, but Karrahbooo did post a clip of a man screaming at the top of his lungs in a car.

On July 26, in Atlanta, Karrahbooo came out as a surprise guest performer alongside TiaCorine at BkTheRula’s show. At the show, Karrah performed “Runnin’ Late” and an unreleased track she has with Tia.

With the help of Concrete Boys and Lil Yachty’s platform, Karrahbooo quickly rose to the forefront of hip-hop less than two years after she released her first song, “Money Counter,” online in October 2022.

Some of her standout moments, which helped build her viral following, include her “ON THE RADAR CONCRETE CYPHER” verse and “Mo Jams” verse.

As a solo artist, Karrah has songs with Anycia, Skaiwater, DaeMoney, R3 Da Chilliman and WARHOL SS. She has teased features with DDG and Veeze.