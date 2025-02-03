Press Play: Hottest new music

It’s time to press play. January ended with a bang music-wise, arguably getting the best releases of the entire month this past Friday, Jan. 31. We finally got the long-awaited new Weeknd album. We also got a deluxe album from one of the best street poets, and we also get a deluxe from one of Florida’s finest. Single-wise, some heat was dropped as well. We get the return of one of New York’s smoothest voices and also the return of one of our favorite R&B duos. Let’s get into it.

I Control My Destiny (Deluxe) – Yungeen Ace

Yungeen Ace spit that real pain music and that’s why he is so loved. The album first dropped in November, but Yungeen Ace decided to bless us with seven new tracks, and they are all fire. Everybody has been waiting to see if Yungeen Ace would speak on Foolio’s death and he definitely addresses it finally on the deluxe. Standout Tracks: “How Dare You,” “Battling ft. Lil Poppa,” “She Different ft. Hunxho”

Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd

We were originally supposed to get this album a few weeks earlier, but the L.A. wildfires caused The Weeknd to postpone for a bit. But alas, Hurry Up Tomorrow is finally here. The Weeknd sticks to his guns here giving us the usual poppy electronic music we have grown accustomed to from him. When will we see something different? We love getting what we expect from our favorite artists, but at a point it does get too repetitive. I think that is the stage The Weeknd is in currently. Standout Tracks: “Reflections Laughing,” “Cry For Me”

Before I Disappear Again (Deluxe) – No Cap

Everybody’s favorite street poet is back with six more songs, and we couldn’t be more excited. Before I Disappear Again was one of the most well-received albums of 2024 and it spawned No Cap’s first headlining tour that he was on for most of the past year. It’s just something about the pain music he creates, it just feels more authentic than most. On the deluxe version he gets deep about his pride and even loops in Boosie Badazz for a verse on another song. Give the entire album a listen if you haven’t yet. Standout Tracks: “Pills N Pride,” “Far From Nigeria,” “I Cried”

I Ain’t Feeling You – EST Gee

The best athlete-turned-rapper is back with an album full of bangers. EST Gee is a simple guy. He loves his money, he likes his perkies, and you better not play with him. One thing about EST Gee you know he gets to the bag and that comes first, which is probably why his potential NFL career fell to the wayside. But now that’s irrelevant, EST Gee still found a way to make it to the top. The best part of this album? It’s loaded with features from our favorites including Lil Baby, Travis Scott and Rylo Rodriguez. Standout Tracks: “My Love ft. Rylo Rodriguez,” “Free Rico” and “Houstatlantavegas ft. Lil Baby and Travis Scott”

Singles

J.I. The Fresh Prince – “Believe Me”

Since dropping his last album in 2023, J.I. the Fresh Prince has been quiet, a little bit too quiet. He finally made his return to music with “Believe Me,” where he gives us a different spin from his usual sound. Enjoy some straight rapping from J.I. here.

Hunxho ft. Lil Yachty – “Big Body”

Hunxho is on his way to being one of Atlanta’s biggest and it will be because of his work ethic. He gave us a new album at the end of 2024 and he’s already back with another project titled For Us. He recruits Lil Yachty for a fire guest verse as well.

Jacquees and Dej Loaf – “Favorite One”

We’ve missed Dej Loaf man. In 2014 when she first popped on the scene, her sound was so different and ahead of its time that you either loved it or hated it. A decade later, Dej Loaf is still around and that’s because of the many different vibes she can bring to a song. On this duet with Jacquees, we get the lover girl side of Dej and she absolutely kills the song.