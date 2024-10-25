Press Play Fridays; Megan Thee Stallion and Hunxho lead the way

It’s time to press play. This friday we have music from some pretty huge names. Megan The Stallion gave us a deluxe version of her album. Also, 2024 XXL Freshman Hunxho released his debut album. We’re getting singles from one of the hottest afrobeat artists, a California native, and a collab between two of New York’s finest.

MEGAN: ACT II – Megan Thee Stallon

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her first album in over three years back in June, and this Friday she released the deluxe. She added 13 extra songs and, no lie, a couple of them are fire. Of course, the album is filled with hits we’ve heard already, like “HISS,” and “Mamushi” featuring Yuki Chiba. The deluxe gives us the remix of “Mamushi,” a new spin on an Atlanta classic with Flo Milli and another song with a member from BTS.

Standout tracks: “Neva Play” ft. RM of BTS, “Like A Freak,” and “Roc Steady,” ft. Flo Milli

Thank You – Hunxho

Nobody has had a more metoric rise than Hunxho over the past year. He released his mixtape, For Her, last October and the ladies ate it up immediately. It took a little longer for the guys to get on board but by the time he released the project’s deluxe in December, he had the entire world bumping him. If you’re still sleeping on Hunxho, please let this album wake you up. Hunxho brings his signature sound, the street gangster mixed in the emotional lover, giving us the best of both worlds. Throw in features from some of the biggest artists in the world like Lil Durk, Don Tolliver, Fridayy, and Keyshia Cole, and Hunxho might just have one of the best albums of 2024.

Standout tracks: “Don’t Let Me Down” ft. Keyshia Cole, “East Side Love,” and “Worth it,” ft. Fridayy

Singles

“You Don’t Love Me” – Gucci Mane and Sexyy Redd

Sexyy Redd put a spin on one of Gucci’s biggest classics. Sexyy Redd remixed Gucci’s “I Think I Love Her” and you know Sexyy don’t miss. This will be another club banger. She also brought in Gucci for a new verse.

“Rebel Music” – Black Sherif

Black Sherif is back with music for all the rebels. This song is really for the dreamers and anybody chasing something. Sherif paints the story of his youth and how he was able to come up out of Ghana. The poppy afrobeat brings energy to the track.

“Closure” – Kyle Richh and Cash Cobain

Two of New York’s finest link up on “Closure.” Kyle Richh of 41 and 2024 XXL Freshman Cash Cobain link up to spit some bars about ending relationships. Kyle Richh handles the opening verse and then Cash Cobain brings his signature sounds to close out the song.

“Don’t Wait” – Steven Christopher

Steven Christopher is back with another hit that TikTok is sure to eat up. On this track, Christopher gets real about relationships and the toxicity of always going back and forth. It’s easily one of the most vulnerable and relatable new releases this week.