Press play Fridays: Rod Wave is back, GloRilla is glorious, and more

Hello, it is time to press play. This Friday, we’ve got a bunch of different vibes that came out. We’ve got an album full of bops from one of the hottest female rappers. Big Rod Wave is finally back and ready to keep us in our feelings for the next year, and there’s the return of one of the richest gangs in music.

Albums and EPs

Last Lap – Rod Wave

Arguably the most anticipated album of the year has finally arrived. Rod Wave announced that he would be going on tour a few months ago and fans were stressing because he hadn’t released any new music for them to learn. That isn’t a worry anymore. Last Lap gave us exactly what we crave from Rod Wave, and honestly, we’re glad he’s stopped fighting it. He’s super emotional in a world where everybody tries to hide theirs, but that’s why we love him. There’s a reason Rod Wave fans sing his ballads word for word at his shows, and it’s because his music hits the soul. He might be the first artist since Take Care era Drake to bring this level of emotion out of his fans. Never change, Rodarius.

Standout tracks: “Turtle Race,” “F**k Fame ft Lil Yachty & Lil Baby,” “25,” “Angel With An Attitude”

Glorious – GloRilla

GloRilla has been trending since midnight, and when you press play on her album, you will see why. Big Glo don’t miss, man. She is a certified hitmaker, and her new album is filled with bangers. Whether the girlies need new turn-up music before they go outside or something to hear to get ready for church, GloRilla shows her duality beautifully on this album. She goes back and forth with Latto on one track and then she got Kirk Franklin singing on the next. Yeah, Glo! You snapped.

Standout Tracks: “HOLLON,” “WHATCHU KNOW ABOUT ME ft Sexyy Red,” “PROCEDURE ft Latto”

Rich Forever 5 – Rich Forever

Few groups dominated the SoundCloud era and underground rap scenes like Rich The Kidd and Rich Forever. Rich The Kidd, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch make up an interesting group, but whenever they all come together, it is always a smooth symphony. They are finally back from a five-year hiatus; their last Rich Forever drop came before the pandemic. Rich The Kidd spent the past few years cooking up with Kanye, but it’s great to see him go back to his roots. Jay Critch is back with the swag bars, and Famous Dex is as colorful as ever. When they unite, it makes sense why this group will be Rich Forever.

Standout tracks: “Real Sisters,” “Sleep In Baguettes,” “Don’t Even Know Y’all”

Singles

“Late Checkout” Lil Durk ft Hunxho

Lil Durk is gearing up for his album release next week, and for his next single, he recruited the hottest young bull in Atlanta, Hunxho. They trade bars over the smooth beat, as Hunxho was the perfect feature here.

“Last Ones Left” Trigga500K & 42 Dugg

Trigga500K is a newcomer to the game and he popped out perfectly with “Last Ones Left.” 42 Dugg comes through with a smooth guest feature, as well.

“Aperol Spritz” – The Kid LaRoi

The Kid LaRoi doesn’t miss. He’s been pretty quiet this year, but he’s back with “Aperol Spritz.” He brings his signature blend of pop and R&B that we’ve grown to love from him.

“Short Notice” – S!MONE

Bet you didn’t know this TV star was a double threat. Star of “Bel-Air,” Simone Joy Jones, who plays Lisa on the hit show, released this poppy ballad and her vocals shined throughout the track.