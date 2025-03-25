Doe Boy on signing to Future, Lil Yachty and Lola Brooke

Doe Boy has been waking waves in the music industry for awhile now. The Cleveland rapper is signed to Epic through Future FreeBandz label, and he’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in rap like 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and Lil Yachty. He stepped into the Star Studio to talk his new single “Hypocrite,” his relationship with Lola Brooke, and so much more.

How would you say Cleveland impacted your sound?

I would say Cleveland influenced my sound by what I went through in Cleveland, so it influenced what I talk about and the substance of my music. I feel like you. Everything that I’ve been through, even like still to this day, like it points back to the city at the end of the day. So, I will definitely give Cleveland credit.

Why FreeBandz? Why did you choose to sign with Future?

I’ve been with that man since it’s been about 15 years, and I just saw something in him, I just knew he was going to be a star, but it was so crazy because I didn’t even think it was possible for a trap rapper, to get this big like. So, it was like, I knew he was gonna be a star, but not even this big, because I couldn’t even see this far.

What’s the biggest difference in Future musically from when you first met him to now?

It’s so crazy, because, in reality, is really no difference. Because even around that time, if, if you really go listen to his music and pay attention, he been doing songs like, “Wait For You.” Like the little songs for the girls and stuff like that. It just wasn’t as big as it is today. So, like, even if you go back, like, man, he saw had songs like, “Long Time Coming” like that was on the same project as “Tony Montana,” and “The True Story.” That’s like, one of my favorite Future songs of all time. So then he got songs like “No Matter What,” and and “Never End,” and stuff like that. So, he been making that kind of music since back then. It’s just on a bigger scale now.

Why do you think “Hypocrite” is going up in your opinion?

Because everybody can relate to it, like, even as far as, like, the gangsta music and all that, everybody can’t relate to that. Everybody can relate to this. Your grandma can relate to it. Your kid. I don’t care who it is, girls, boys. I don’t care who it is. Everybody in the world can relate to it. And we got melody to it so anybody can sing it, and then it gets stuck in your head, like, even if you don’t know the words you like, you’ll try to sing it.

What are your thoughts on Lil Yachty?

He’s starting to resonate in more recent times, people have started f–king with Lil Yachty more. Even me personally, like, I used to look at him like he was a kid, not saying that he was talented. It was like he was a kid rapper. But it’s like, you can tell you’re getting older, and I’m actually starting to pay attention to him. And when I start like, he thought this n–ga hard real, like he really go for real. And I feel like other people starting to understand that, like, you gotta think about he got, like, especially with like, a song like “Strike,” I feel like that song opened a lot of people’s eyes. And that song he got with Veeze opened a lot of people’s eyes. Dude really a genius for real.

Where did you and Lola Brooke meet?

The first time I met her was in New York. And after Rolling Loud actually, she had come to the studio. I was in the studio with Pluto, and everybody was there. Meek Mill was there, all kind of people was there. Everybody was there. And we ended up doing the song at like, five, six in the morning. I had already known of her from “Don’t Play With It.” I reached out, I’m like, “Man, who the f–k is this? She hard as f–k,” even though I wasn’t even on that type of time with her at first.

