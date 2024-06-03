Dallas rapper Eclipse Darkness is all about love and positivity, and he’s making sure to let the world hear it in his music. Eclipse prides himself on being an innovator and letting others know to be their authentic selves, showcase their talent, and be genuine. The rapper performed at the Toyota Music Den at the TwoGether Land Festival and spoke with rolling out about his musical style, who he credits for his yule, and where he thinks he’ll be in 10 years musically.

How would you describe your musical style?

High energy, epic, just a lot of feel-good, uplifting, upbeat fast-tempo music, but we mix it up a little bit sometimes, but for the most part, everybody knows I bring the energy.

How do you hone your musical skills?

I just practice every single day, you can hear the energy in my voice. I’m just passionate about music been doing it all my life. Shout out to Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, that’s where I graduated. Just practicing every day, loving what I do, and knowing that I have a message for the world to hear that keeps me going and keeps me in tune with it.

Who are some people that you’d like to give credit to for your style?

Shout out to some of the pillars in the hip-hop game like Busta Rhymes, Ludacris, Twista, and Tech N9ne. They had a heavy influence on my style and my development as an artist. I just kind of took bits and pieces of that and then made it my own, and then that’s how I came up with Eclipse Darkness.

Where do you think you’ll be 10 years from now musically?

we’re doing a lot of big things internationally right now to this day. I think 10 years from now, I’ll probably have one of the biggest production music companies in the world and probably the biggest independent production music company in the world helping other songwriters and composers do music for a living.