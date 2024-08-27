Shenseea is having a ball on 1st headlining tour

Shenseea is having a ball. After the May release of her Never Gets Late Here album, the 27-year-old star Jamaican singer and rapper is taking her party on the road for all of her fans to enjoy this summer and fall.

A Shenseea show includes choreography, call-and-response, a variety of national flags waving in the audience and crowd participation.

After a night of high energy, singing and dancing from a packed Masquerade Heaven in Atlanta, days after Travis Scott popped up at the venue to perform Days Before Rodeo, Shenseea took a beat out of her busy schedule to speak with rolling out about the entire experience.

How has the tour been?

I’m having fun.

It’s the first tour; I’m having so much fun. My entire team is here on the road with me, so it’s pretty easygoing.

This is your first headlining tour?

Yes, hard ticket sales.

What was Atlanta like tonight?

Electrifying, as always. I think they have the loudest mouths [laughs], which I love, so I’m not complaining.

What has the reaction been like to your last album?

I think it was received pretty well.

I branched out, did a lot of different genres, and just experimented. It came together really well. A lot of people enjoyed it, and that’s why they’re here now for the tour.

You rap really well, as a side note.

Thank you.

Who were some of your inspirations rap-wise growing up?

Nicki Minaj, for sure. Lil Wayne. Busta Rhymes. I always try to recite his lyrics, and I could never catch it, but, yeah, he’s definitely been one of the top. Tyga, I listened to him a lot, too, growing up, off the top of my head.

So, Young Money and Busta Rhymes?

Yes, for sure.

The “Not Like Us” freestyle is also going crazy online.

Thank you.

Shenseea on the Not Like Us Riddim 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xLSIU3Uoba — Main Danger (@maindangers) August 6, 2024

What else are you listening to at the moment?

You know what’s weird? I’m listening to a lot of Luther Vandross now.

Wow, really?

Yeah, I don’t know what’s happening. I must be feeling for love or something these days, but I’ve been listening to a lot of R&B.

Nowadays, music is just off the edge to me, so I’m in the 2000s still.

What’s your favorite part of the show?

It’s always a favorite of mine when I incorporate my Shenyengs on stage.

I like to get up there, meet, touch, feel and hug them, you know? It’s just a whole vibe when they come up to perform with me.

Like when they come up on stage and then perform “The Sidechick Song” with you?

Yeah! I love the entire show.

I spend a lot of time sitting and curating my show because I care. So the way I do it, I do it like I can enjoy my set from the start to the finish.

Who were some artists whose live shows inspired you?

I went to Chris Brown’s concert.

Yeah, I do a lot of concerts.

I do Post Malone’s as well Beyoncé. So, just the top of the tops.

Where are you heading next?

I’ll be heading to The Fillmore in Miami, then Houston and Dallas, Texas, then L.A., and then, I’ll be releasing brand new music.

What can people expect from a Shenseea show?

You can expect to hear my Shenyengs sing every single word of my songs. It will be a choir in there. You can expect a lot of pretty, strong independent women. No haters, just straight girly girls, no bad vibes.

We’re just here to support one another. That’s the type of crowd I bring out.