LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles honeymoon in Jamaica

Actress and singer LeToya Luckett is embracing her new life as a newlywed after marrying entrepreneur Taleo Coles on July 27, 2024. The couple recently returned from a dreamy honeymoon in Jamaica, where they celebrated their love at the luxurious Moon Palace resort in Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

A blissful Honeymoon experience

Luckett shared snippets of their romantic getaway on Instagram, expressing her joy with the caption: “To the Moon✨ Our trip to Moon Palace was over the moon! Babbbbyyyy!! We’re still floating from our beautiful experience!” She highlighted the exceptional service, delicious food, relaxing spa treatments and stunning beach vibes they enjoyed during their stay.

Luckett also reminisced about their romantic dinners, including a memorable meal at the resort’s Italian restaurant, Gondola, where they fed each other pasta. Their honeymoon was filled with beautiful memories, including dancing under the moonlight and indulging in spa treatments.

Exploring Ocho Rios

Beyond the resort, the couple explored the scenic beauty of Ocho Rios. They enjoyed a bamboo river rafting experience, which Luckett described as a romantic experience that added to their honeymoon adventure.

A journey of hope

Luckett, who was previously married to Tommicus Walker and shares two children with him, emphasized the importance of love and hope in her journey. She hopes to show single mothers that it’s never too late to find happiness and build something beautiful.

Wishing them well

As LeToya Luckett and Taleo Coles embark on this new chapter of their lives, fans and followers are excited to see what the future holds for this beautiful couple. Wishing them all the best in their journey together!