Bossman Dlow is as hot as any other artist in rap right now. His singles, “Get In With Me,” “Mr. Pot Scrapper” and “Finesse,” are constantly on rotation at parties and clubs across America. He has a unique flow and cadence that sounds like a rural Southern man conversing with you, which adds up for the Florida native. He also has some of the most quotable lines of the year, such as “Bad b—, 50th floor, eating hibachi.”

His success is largely attributed to viral moments like Tia Kemp jamming to “Get In With Me” and TikTok trends for “Mr. Pot Scrapper.”

At the 2024 BET Awards, Dlow stopped by rolling out to discuss his current moment and give advice to upcoming artists.

How does it feel to have the moment you’re having in 2024?

Ah, man. I feel good. I’m turnt up right now. We in that bag. I appreciate all the fans.

What else do you have coming up?

We have a lot—a whole lot of videos, a whole lot of music, a whole lot of…I don’t know. I might just drop a whole album; I don’t know what I might do. We’re going to keep it going, though.

What do you want to tell the younger artists who only have 200 plays, 1,000 plays on each song right now but are trying to break through?

Keep recording.

You have to keep recording. You have to keep dropping; you have to keep going. You might want to go to sleep, but you need to get up and shoot that video.