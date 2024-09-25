Kehlani is doing it for girls and nonbinary young adults.

Their Crash World Tour stopped by Atlanta on Sept. 24 in a dream night for the modern R&B lovers. Shortly after doors opened, Anycia set things off as the first performer of the night. Anycia, one of rap’s rising stars, returned to her hometown on the second tour of her career.

“No lie, I was nervous about the tour, but Kehlani and her team have been so comforting and welcoming,” Anycia posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sept. 8. “The feminine energy is beautiful. I’m having a lovely time.”

Anycia also previously spoke to rolling out about the experience.

“To keep all the way transparent, I’m very happy, very blessed, highly blessed and favored, child,” she told rolling out, “but I’m overwhelmed. I get tired. It’s definitely very fast-paced. I feel like my career has never stopped since it started. It’s a blessing and a curse. I don’t look at it as a curse, but it’s bittersweet because I’m doing what I love, I’m having a great time, making some amazing connections, but it’s a great experience overall. But I do get overwhelmed sometimes.”

Anycia brought Flo Milli out during her opening set. She wore a red Atlanta Dream No. 3 jersey. The Southside artist has been to a pair of home games this season, including one where she performed at halftime. Milli performed her platinum single “Never Lose Me” during Anycia’s set. Anycia is also featured on Milli’s album with the song “New Me.”

“[I love her] because she’s a real a– b—-!” Milli once told rolling out on why she supports Anycia so heavily.

Next on the stage was FLO, the United Kingdom trio girl group that also stopped by Atlanta for their first show in America. The trio opened with “Cardboard Box” and the setlist included the popular single “Fly Girl,” which features Missy Elliott. FLO also showed off its vocal range during the performance, leaving the stage with a standing ovation.

“Atlanta, you were a vibe,” FLO posted on X.

Then, Kehlani came on as the headliner. Their fans stood on their feet all night in the Lakewood Amphitheater, which holds a capacity of 19K fans, and sang every single lyric- almost. While Kehlani performed their 2015 single “The Way,” which features Chance The Rapper, Kehlani cut the song off on Chance’s verse and challenged the crowd to recite the entire part. After a while, Kehlani laughed and admitted when they brought out Chance to perform the verse at their Chicago show, he also didn’t know the words to the near-decade-old song. Kehlani kept the setlist going while staying in key throughout the night. They brought out KWN to perform “Clothes Off,” as well.

Kehlani’s set also featured hits like the three-time platinum “Ring” from Cardi B.

Kehlani has brought out artists at select shows. In Washington, D.C., Wale and GoldLink were surprise guests; Chance was in Chicago. For Atlanta, Kehlani again brought out Anycia, who brought KARRAHBOOO with her.

“I want y’all to know that this b— trolls me every day on the tour,” Kehlani said of Anycia once the rapper came back out on stage.