Every event up until this point happened just as it was supposed to for Anycia.

Princess Pop That hails from the southside of Atlanta, and she’s garnered props from many Black celebrities.

“Anycia, where has she been all my life?” Issa Rae once asked MTV. “Because every song, every song is my s—. She’s a princess for real.”

Even the media gatekeepers of the genre, like Elliott Wilson, are huge fans.

“‘ATM ‘is on the Princess Pop That album,” Wilson said in a sitdown with the star. “I like the ‘ATM’ record! I like that record!”

The independent artist under a distribution partnership with UnitedMasters, is also using her platform to encourage her fans to vote. During her tour stop in Atlanta on Sept. 24, Anycia will host an exclusive meetup and listening session. Fans have a greater chance of being granted access if they’re registered to vote in the upcoming general election.

While on tour with Kehlani and FLO, and fresh off gaining her first Billboard entry with “Back Outside,” which features Latto, Anycia stopped by rolling out to discuss it all.

What is life even like for you right now?

To keep all the way transparent, I’m very happy, very blessed and all of that. I’m highly blessed and favored, child.

But I’m overwhelmed. Sometimes, I’m tired. It’s definitely very fast-paced. I feel like my career, ever since it started, has never stopped. It’s a blessing and a curse. It’s not a blessing and a curse because I don’t look at it as a curse, but it’s kind of like, it’s just bittersweet because I’m doing what I love. I’m having a great time. I am making some amazing connections. It’s a great experience overall, but I do get overwhelmed sometimes. I definitely get tired, but I’m learning and adjusting to everything.

Like I said, the energy is amazing. I’m blessed. A lot of people don’t get the opportunities I’m getting, or even get to travel like this. I’m thankful for each and everything, and I’m just happy to be here. I’m very excited. I’m very anxious for everyone to see everything I’m working on.

Being from the Bible belt in the South, do you think you’ll ever make a Christian or gospel song in your career?

Hell naw. I ain’t going to lie.

I know other people get on here and say, “You know, one day probably.” They’re lying. Nobody ever thought about that. I did go to a Christian school when I was younger, and that was my first time rapping in my life.

At the recital, I rapped about Jesus Christ. I did a good job. I had a solo and I rapped about Jesus, but I never thought about making a gospel song. Would I be against it? Like, if Kirk Franklin hit me up like, “Hey, Nene! I need you on a record!” I’m going!

JID previewed a song with Anycia at Dreamville. I’m very excited for this collab with the two Atlanta natives. pic.twitter.com/wGwKTzg1Pq — Sirenity🤍 (@3ternalsirenity) April 7, 2024

How did you think you were going to have to rap on your song with JID?

I didn’t know what was going to happen, actually.

I don’t know how to do anything but rap like myself.

In music, I always try to make it a point to adapt to any environment.

Like, with the “Emotional Oranges” song I’ve done, y’all are going to see me working with some R&B people.

I’m just working all over the place and exploring my horizons.

With JID, I know it’s going to be different—that’s the point—but I’m trying to dibble and dabble and learn how to fit into any environment without having to veer off and hop on a wave.

I didn’t think I was going to have to be like rappity rap because he definitely was about to eat me up, baby, because I don’t know. Somebody bring me a glossary, please.