Why nothing about the music industry surprises Vayda

Nothing about the music industry surprises Vayda. The artist, producer and DJ from Atlanta has already experienced a lot early in her career as an artist, from getting a Zack Fox co-sign to playing shows in Europe and getting a mention in an article from the Grammy’s.

Recently, Vayda stopped by rolling out to speak about it all.

Do you believe having a signature look increases your chances of a successful career?

I’ve seen it work for people, and people suggested it to me. I talked to Sexyy Red’s manager, and he said, “When Sexyy first came out, she only had the glasses and the red hair. Those are her signatures — and her chain.”

He wanted me to get a signature look, too. And I was just, like, “I like switching it up too much to have a signature look.”

I do think it’s good, though, because people could easily recognize you. My mind might switch, but right now, it’s like, “f— it. My face is my signature look. I don’t feel like wearing the same s— every day. ”

You were supposed to drop an album in August and that didn’t happen.

It didn’t. It’s coming.

Do you have a date?

Oh, no. Soon.

I watched a guy critique Kanye West for releasing unfinished albums and finishing them weeks after the initial release.

I love Kanye. I feel Kanye is really on some s— that people don’t understand.

I like how he’s updating the album constantly, though. He keeps adding new mixes and stuff to it.

He’s been doing that since The Life of Pablo.

It’s kind of funny to me because I wish I could start doing that, too. I like how he’s doing it.

You said that about “Rash” once [that] you uploaded the sped-up version and can’t replace it now because you like the slowed-down version more now.

Yeah, it just changes over time.

vayda did ‘prima donna’ (one of my fav songs) at our BK show ! 🥇💅🏾⭐️ pic.twitter.com/9PQ5Tfvxi7 — popstar benny ♪ ☆ (@popstarbenny) August 7, 2023

You’re about to perform in Norway?

I know — it’s my first time in Europe. I just got my passport last year, and I’ve only been to the Dominican Republic.

How do you feel about it?

I was about to lie and say I feel excited, but I’m very nervous. I want everything to go smoothly. I’m going to be in a new country, and there are new things.

You’re a part of the next underground group of Atlanta artists to pop. What is that like?

I don’t really put my eggs in the basket of making it in Atlanta. Yeah, I gave it with that a long time ago … I like being able to support myself with the stuff I do outside the city … I stand by myself for the most part.

You performed with an orchestra in L.A. What was that like?

One of my dreams — that was on my bucket list. I loved it.

When was the first time you went viral?

With “Bingo.”

You gave your brief opinion on the Cleotrapa-Ice Spice tour situation and said an opening artist should expect different treatment.

The amount of energy you have to spend being the main artist from your tour — you have all these eyes on you, watching you. That’s an energy exchange right there.

Then, everybody’s talking to you and bothering you the entire time. After you get off stage, fans want to talk to you. They want your full energy, too. They don’t want you to be tired. They don’t want you to have an attitude with them. They want you to be smiley and bubbly.

The main artist should treat the opener like that, even if they were friends?

If you listen to the story, they weren’t even friends for real. That’s what blows me … y’all were associates. Don’t pretend like that was your best friend.