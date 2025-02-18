Goldiie Lux gets introspective about her latest EP S.I.N.

Goldiie Lux is back where it all started for her, at least musically. She is California girl, but her first time in the studio was in Atlanta and she fell in love with making music. Fast forward to now, she is the only female singer signed to South Coast Music Group, the label that is home to DaBaby and Toosii. She recently released her S.I.N. EP and is gearing up for the release of its deluxe version. Goldiie Luxx took some time to step into the rolling out Star Studio and break down some songs on the EP.

Why did you name your new EP S.I.N.?

I named it S.I.N. because it sounds cool. It’s edgy, but no, I was driving randomly to Utah, and I was getting delirious because it’s 12 hours from where I’m staying, and we drove there and back in the same day, and I was just thinking of cool little acronyms just to keep myself awake. And I was thinking safety in numbers, which like is s-i-n sin, ah, but safety in numbers is not as edgy as S.I.N.

How much did growing up in California influence your sound or did you have musical inspirations?

A mix of both. It’s the Cali vibe. I think living and growing up in Oxnard, I definitely acquired more of a laid-back personality. There are the beaches, there’s the city and different things to do. But growing up, my mom listened to a lot of reggae, a lot of Aretha Franklin, artists like that. So, I think that definitely influenced my energy and that’s kind of where my sound started at.

“Climax” is my favorite song on the album. You get deep into female empowerment on this song.

“Climax” is definitely about female empowerment. I like how you said that. I’m like, “Yes, that’s what I meant.” But it’s also about having fun.

You touch on a taboo subject of masturbation, I loved how you addressed it too because it wasn’t nasty or raunchy, just addressing a reality of life.

I think it’s something everyone experiences at some point or another. And I think it’s a fun interpolation, or a fun way to explore a different topic. And it’s kind of just saying, you got me, I got you. It’s kind of building a mutual and equal relationship.

Do you think women are embracing their sexuality nowadays?

I think definitely nowadays, there’s more of a culture of women being more empowered and not really caring or adhering to social norms. But I mean, you always hear about women faking climaxes or one-night stands and then they’re disappointed, but the other person isn’t because they got what they wanted. So I think it’s there’s definitely a culture of being fake, but I think that we’re moving in the right direction with people exploring different areas.

What is “Vertigo” about?

“Vertigo” is one of my favorites. Well, I love them all but it’s one of my favorites because it is very pop. It is very much radio compared to other things that I’ve put out. And I love how my voice sounds on it. I think it was one of the first songs that I did where I realized I can speed it up and still sound good. Like I don’t have to just strictly stick with slower R&B songs to showcase my voice and talent.

“Pretty Little Liars” is another standout track from S.I.N. Who lied to you and why were you so compelled to write about it?

I feel like everyone lies at some point or another. I actually recorded that one out here. So it’s kind of full circle coming back and really talking about the song out here. And the very first song I ever put out; I recorded out here too. So, that’s why I love coming back to Atlanta, because there’s a huge magic music culture out here, and it’s inspiring. But yeah, that song, it’s about kind of same thing, putting up with bulls–t and wanting to be with someone, but then realizing they’re just a little liar, you know, and there’s a lot of that anywhere you look, so I felt like I needed to talk about it.