Toosii drops highly anticipated album, ‘Jaded’

Up-and-coming rapper Toosii cemented his place as one of hip-hop’s most promising new talents in 2023, embarking on a sold-out headline tour and supporting chart-topping artist Rod Wave in arenas nationwide.

Industry insiders took notice of Toosii’s meteoric rise.

“Toosii is coming for the crown,” Billboard declared, signaling the young artist’s potential to reach the upper echelons of the hip-hop world.

Toosii’s ability to seamlessly fuse hip-hop and R&B elements has not gone unnoticed by critics.

“A leader in the newest generation of artists fusing Hip Hop and R&B, Toosii continues to solidify his burgeoning potential,” HipHopDX praised.

The rising hip-hop star Toosii has returned with his latest project, Jaded, a follow-up to his platinum-selling album NAUJOUR. That previous album included his breakout hit “Favorite Song,” which reached the top five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With Jaded, Toosii aims to build on that success. The new release showcases Toosii’s famed versatility. Jaded features previously released tracks “Fuk U Mean” and “Champs Élysées,” the latter a collaboration with Gunna. Toosii expands his musical palette with guest appearances from R&B luminaries Kehlani on “Ok …Whatever” and Muni Long on the anthem-like “I Do.”

Fans can catch Toosii live as he joins Rod Wave’s “Last Lap Tour” as an opening act alongside MoneyBagg Yo. The tour starts on Oct. 19 in Phoenix and will visit over 36 cities before concluding on Dec. 18.