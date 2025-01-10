Press Play Friday: Lil Baby and Ice Spice drop deluxes

Welcome back to Press Play Fridays! Lil Baby started the year off right with WHAM, and now he’s back a week later with four more songs on there. We got new singles from Rod Wave, Jack Harlow and Gelo. We also get a new song from a legend we lost way too early. Let’s dive in.

WHAM – Lil Baby (Extended Version)

Lil Baby’s WHAM was one of the most anticipated albums of the year and he did not disappoint. We got Young Thug’s first verse since he was released from prison, and Lil Baby packed it with a few more hit songs as well. The extended version also features Future on a joint that will be a club favorite. Lil Baby is officially back.

Standout tracks: “99” ft. Future, “Drugs Talkin,” “My Shawty” and “Stuff” ft. Travis Scott

Y2K!: I’m Just A Girl (Deluxe) – Ice Spice

Lil Baby wasn’t the only star to give us a deluxe version of their latest album; we also got one from Ice Spice. News broke that Ice Spice’s album only sold 8000 copies, which went viral on social media. The hype around Ice Spice is gone, and she is hoping this deluxe version will help start it back up. The album is solid, and features big names like Travis Scott, Central Cee and Gunna. It will be interesting to see the numbers the deluxe will bring in.

Standout Tracks: “GYAT,” “B*tch I’m Packin” ft. Gunna and “Did It First” ft Central Cee

Singles

“3STAR” – Wolfacejoeyy

Wolfacejoeyy popped out strong last year, and he’s starting his 2025 off with the same energy. He knows his target demo — which are the ladies — and this joint is for them.

“Westside Connection” – Rod Wave

Since dropping his album Last Lap in December, Rod Wave has been killing stadiums, so we haven’t received any new music. He made sure that drought didn’t last long. Rod Wave is crying again — and we love it. The perfect song to get you through this snowstorm

“5 Dollar Pony Rides” – Mac Miller

Sometimes it still doesn’t feel real that we lost Mac Miller, and it hits even deeper when we get masterpieces like this one. On this smooth track, Mac Miller floats all over the jazz beat and it just reminds you how great he was.