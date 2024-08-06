Turbo explains why his loyalty remains with Gunna

Gunna has become a hot topic in hip-hop since he took an Alford plea deal in the YSL RICO case in December 2022. The deal allowed the star rapper to be released from jail. Meanwhile, nearly two years later, Young Thug is still incarcerated, as he’s at the center of a drawn-out trial. Since Gunna was released, he’s put out two albums and one of the biggest hits of his career, “f–umean.”

Despite Gunna putting out an immediate statement claiming he didn’t comply with any officials to give them information affecting the case and advocating for the release of Thug, there has still been an industry-wide debate on whether or not Gunna is a snitch. Lil Baby and 21 Savage, among others, have publicly referred to Gunna as falling under the category. Kendrick Lamar even took a jab at Gunna during his beef with Drake on “Euphoria.” Lil Gotit, the younger brother of the late YSL artist Lil Keed, has also talked down on Gunna.

YSL Mondo has since apologized for previously calling him a snitch.

“I’m man enough to say I should’ve never spoke about the Gunna situation because technically, he didn’t rat,” Mondo posted on his Instagram story. “He just kind of folded under pressure and should’ve just stayed down with his mans until everything was over. All the originals know he did nothing, he wasn’t even around from the beginning, so he wasn’t going to do any real-time regardless.

“I just feel bad now because a real-life rat [Lil Woody] is running around the city being glorified and smiling like he didn’t just send multiple n—- to jail … saying Gunna is a rat was dead a– wrong.”

Offset has been the one mainstream rapper who has publicly embraced Gunna again since his release. Gunna has also collaborated with R&B singers like Chlöe and Tyla.

As far as producers are concerned, it’s not even close. Turbo is all the way in on Gunna.

“Gunna, man, that’s my brother,” Turbo told rolling out on Turbo Day in South Fulton, Georgia. “That’s a different type of topic. I feel like he’s one of the most talented and hard-working people I’ve ever worked with. For him, I can’t even really describe him in one word. That guy is life-changing.”

Turbo is the man behind some of Gunna’s biggest hits, including “Sold Out Dates,” “Drip Too Hard” and “Never Recover.”

Recently in Paris during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Turbo was seen right next to Gunna and a clip of them singing Gunna’s “Helluva Price” with NBA star and Olympian Anthony Edwards went viral.