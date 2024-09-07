One of the Week 1 matchups in the NFL this season is the Pittsburgh Steelers heading down to Atlanta to face the Falcons. The Steelers have Russell Wilson as their new starting quarterback. However, this week in practice, Wilson has been limited with a calf injury and backup Justin Fields is expected to start. Whether or not Wilson plays, there’s a chance his wife, Ciara, could be in attendance. Ciara is from Atlanta and recently received her proclamation from the city while on tour with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes.

In Atlanta, there’s one artist who has been trying to have a conversation with Ciara for over a year now. Anycia, who proudly represents the south side of the city, first gained a larger following when she recently a snippet of “So What,” which samples Field Mob’s 2006 single “So What,” which features Ciara.

Benny’s sample and Anycia’s flip of the song landed the artist thousands of followers, and a buzz around the city that caught the attention of Waka Flocka Flame, Drake, Kevin Durant, Veeze and Latto.

Latto then built a relationship with Anycia and their collaboration, “Back Outside” recently became Anycia’s first entry on the Billboard charts.

Now, Anycia is recognized as a rapper with an established fanbase who is currently opening for Kehlani on her tour, but “So What” has still not been cleared.

“Please tell her that if she needs me to watch the kids, I’ll watch the babies,” Anycia told rolling out, days before Wilson and the Steelers came to town. “I’ll take Sienna to ballet, wherever she has to go. Little Win [Wilson], I’ll take little Win and Baby Future wherever they want.

“If the baby likes Cocomelon, I’ll throw them a Cocomelon party, for no reason. Listen, I really would love for you to clear that ‘So What’ record. I really want to do it the right way because I really don’t like doing stuff the wrong way and I love you so much.”

Anycia then began performing Ciara’s “Other Chicks” from 2004 for rolling out.

“I really love you,” Anycia continued to say, in her virtual message to Ciara. “This is not a game. I don’t know what everybody else talking about, no shade, all of a sudden trying to hop on a -no. I’ve been here.”

Anycia then showed her recently played catalogue, filled with Ciara songs.

“Please, clear it,” Anycia asked. “We could put you on it. You could re-produce it if you want. Hell, you could teach me a dance, I’ll dance. Whatever you need me to do, Ciara, I love you. I’ll come over there and break dance with you, for you, whichever way. I will come over there, go on the field when your man is playing football and I’ll be the water boy for a day. Please, Ciara, I love you. Wait, can I cuss on here? F— with me.”

When rolling out mentioned Ciara probably knows who Anycia, who had 2 Chainz at her birthday party and performed with Latto at Birthday Bash, is, Anycia immediately agreed.

“If she knows [who] Bossman Dlow [is], then she has to know me,” Anycia said, in a joking manner.