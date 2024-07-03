Why Flo Milli and Cash Cobain love Anycia and Karrahbooo

The year 2024 saw hip-hop artists Flo Milli and Cash Cobain take another leap.

Milli was a XXL Freshman in 2021, which was also the year she first received a RIAA gold certification for the “Beef Flomix,” a remix of Awful Records‘ Ethereal and Playboi Carti’s 2015 song “Beef.” She has performed at the Essence Festival of Culture and opened for some of rap’s biggest acts, but her career took the next leap in March when her single “Never Lose Me” went platinum. It was Milli’s second platinum record behind “In The Party,” which reached that status in August 2023.

Cobain has enjoyed a successful career as a producer. He’s been behind popular songs from artists like PinkPantheress, Lil Yachty, Drake, Charlie Wilson and Travis Scott. It was this year when his singles “Dunk Contest” and “Fisherrr” went viral. He also entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time as an artist this year on Don Toliver and Charlie Wilson’s “Attitude.”

Both artists are connected to a pair of rising stars from Atlanta in Anycia and Karrahbooo. Anycia had a breakout moment on “Outside” with Latto. Karrahbooo’s came on the “On The Radar” Concrete Cypher, where her verse was one of the internet’s top rap moments of 2023.

Anycia was featured on Milli’s “New Me.”

“I love her ’cause she a real b—!” Milli told rolling out about Anycia.

Cobain was a surprise guest at two of Anycia’s headlining shows and was featured on her latest album.

“Shout out to Nee Nee, shout out to KB,” Cobain told rolling out. “Those are my hearts, for real. Before I blew up or before they blew up, for real. Those are my hearts, for real. We’re tapped in for life. Shout out to them.”