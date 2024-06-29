Cash Cobain got in front of it.

Before the 2024 XXL Freshman Freestyles were fully released, the New York rapper owned up to it and said his freestyle was not good.

“My XXL Freestyle is a–, and I don’t give a f—,” Cobain posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on June 28. “I get more b—-es than y’all. I don’t care.”

Earlier in the day, XXL released the trailer for this year’s freestyles.

In his freestyle clip, Cobain is snapping to feel the acapella verse’s rhythm. He repeats the same line three times and appears to stumble in delivering the next line.

Outside of the freestyle, Cobain definitely earned his spot on this year’s list. He is credited as one of the pioneers of a new sound within hip-hop that separated New York from every other region in the genre. The longtime producer experienced a breakout year as an artist in 2023 with the single “Fisherrr,” which features Bay Swag, and introduced the world to Freaky Drill.

Freaky Drill has the base-level production elements of New York’s drill sound but with smoother parts instead of aggressive ones. The lyrics are centered around intimacy as opposed to violence. The internet grabbed “Fisherrr,” made a dance to it, and the song skyrocketed in popularity, leading to Ice Spice hopping on the remix.

Another popular song of Cobain’s is “Dunk Contest,” where he name-drops all of the women in his entourage and raps why he loves each of them individually. J. Cole jumped on that song’s remix.

Cobain’s latest release is “Rum Punch.”