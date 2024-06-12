Flo Milli continues to rise in the ranks as one of the many female rappers making a difference in hip-hop. Born in Alabama, Milli was just a few hours from home on June 11; she was the opening performance for Gunna’s “Bittersweet” tour in Atlanta.

Just as Milli began performing her first song “FLO MILLI,” she warned the crowd that she’d come down from the stage and get hyped with them — and that’s what she surely did.

Earlier in the performance, Milli asked to give a moment of silence for Enchanting, the former 1017 rapper who, earlier in the day, died at 26.

As the performance went on, Milli worked her way through the front of the crowd, taking several fans’ phones and recording herself rapping. She performed several of her songs, such as “Conceited.” Milli also brought out rising female rapper Anycia to perform her hit song “Back Outside.”

Milli also performed other tracks, such as “Sunday Service,” “Bed Time,” “Beef Flomix” and “In the Party.”

As the artist was about to leave the stage, she performed her latest hit single, “Never Lose Me,” and gave a shout-out to her “brother” Gunna, as he was the concert’s headlining act.