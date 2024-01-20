Flo Milli lands No. 1 spot on Billboard TikTok chart

Flo Milli is receiving her well-earned flowers.

The Alabama rapper now has the No. 1 song on the Billboard TikTok Top 50 with her single “Never Lose Me.”

The song takes listeners to a point of view of how it feels to be Milli’s boyfriend. She lists her desires in a man, including someone who doesn’t give other women the time of day, someone who is skilled in the bedroom and ultimately, in love with her to the point they look her in the eyes and tell her that they “never want to lose” her.

The song has been officially remixed by Lil Yachty and Bryson Tiller, but the solo version with Milli remains the most popular one. She also teased an upcoming remix with SZA.

The instrumental was also used a few months prior in Michigan rapper Babyface Ray’s popular single “Ron Artest,” which featured 42 Dugg.

The success of Milli’s latest single is a feel-good story for many rap fans. The song is also climbing up the Spotify charts, and is No. 42 on the Billboard Hot 100. The TikTok chart is solely for plays on the social media app, and the Hot 100 rankings aren’t based on any TikTok plays.

No cuz watching Flo Milli grow and reaching new heights is wonderful to see. I am so proud and happy of her pic.twitter.com/gjFRMZgTPz — Zacky (@LustForCarey) January 19, 2024

For the past few years, a lot of the viral discussions around Milli was about how she was underrated simply because she was dark-skinned. Whenever a new female rapper received a lot of attention, most notably Ice Spice, fans made the comparison of how much more attention Milli would be given if she was Spice’s complexion.

Starting to think y’all use flo milli’s name only to drag Ice spice — Mel🍮 (@Strawberrydiluc) January 15, 2024

Milli made a TikTok rolling her eyes at how annoyed she was with people claiming she’s underrated because of her skin tone.