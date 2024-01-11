The 2024 Mean Girls remake is causing a stir on TikTok — but not for the reasons you might expect. The film’s costume designers are facing backlash for their styling choices, particularly for the character Regina George.

Regina, known as the trendsetter in the original 2004 film, appears to have been given a wardrobe overhaul that some TikTok creators argue looks more Shein than chic. The criticism centers on the notion that Regina’s outfits now exude a basic look, a stark contrast to her standout style in the original film.

One TikTok creator in particular, Miranda Cusick, has led the charge in this viral discussion. In a video, she compares the outfits worn by Rachel McAdams, who portrayed Regina in the 2004 original, and Reneé Rapp, who plays the character in the 2024 remake.

The creator points out that Regina’s outfits typically match the drama she exudes, featuring more texture and notable elements.

The controversy has sparked a broader conversation about the current trend of fashion in popular remakes. Some argue the wardrobe appears rushed or constrained by a small budget. This has caused critics to respond that outfits matter in the film because they shape a character’s identity and influence audience perceptions.

In the case of Regina George, TikTok creators argue that justice is needed. They contend that her character deserves a wardrobe that reflects her trendsetting status and dramatic personality. Some of the creators have taken matters into their own hands, posting their versions of how they would have styled the characters of Mean Girls.