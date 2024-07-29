Ciara gets her own day in Atlanta (video)

The princess has been celebrated in her hometown.

On July 28 — the second night of Missy Elliott‘s “Out Of This World” Tour stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena — the City of Atlanta honored Ciara with a proclamation and her own day in the city.

July 28 is now @ciara Day in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/ocAILeoJr5 — Rashad Milligan (@RashadMilligan) July 29, 2024

“The Atlanta City Council is pleased to honor Ciara Princess Harris,” Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond said. “Born in College Park, Georgia, just outside of here. She grew up in Decatur and has over 30 million records sold, 40 million singles sold and three platinum albums worldwide.

“She’s a philanthropist,” the city official continued. “She speaks out on behalf of women’s rights and young girls. She’s a mentor and educator. She puts her money back in the community. So it is our privilege, our pleasure to honor you today with this proclamation. Now, therefore, on behalf of the city council and the City of Atlanta, hereby proclaim this day, July 28, 2024, as Ciara Day.”

Ciara, on stage, shocked to get honored a second-straight night, smiled and laughed as the compliments rained down. A crown was placed on her head, as a proud Jazze Pha applauded along with the rest of the crowd. On the tour’s first night in Atlanta, Ciara received plaques for the 20th anniversary of her album, Goodies.

Due to being the final act before the headlining Missy Elliott, Ciara kept her remarks brief.

“I’m so grateful,” she said. “I’m kind of speechless because I was not expecting this. What I wanted to say to you guys is that all it takes is one person to believe in yourself. I didn’t have much but I had a big dream. That was all it took.”

“To all my single moms out there, you can figure it out. I want you to know that. To all my ladies in the house tonight? If you have a dream, hold on to it because you have the power with everything within you. Your gender or your color will stop you from where you want to go in life. Live every moment to the fullest, and look up to the fullest. Keep dreaming. I love you guys. Thank you, Atlanta!” the “Level Up” hitmaker said.