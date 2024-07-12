Ciara electrifies the 2024 ESPY Awards with a nostalgic performance

Grammy-winning artist Ciara set the stage on fire at the 2024 ESPY Awards with a stunning performance of her classic hit “Goodies.” Dressed in a sleek all-black leather ensemble, the 38-year-old singer showcased her timeless charm and incredible dance skills, leaving the audience captivated.

Ciara’s tribute to Serena Williams

Amid the electrifying performance, Ciara paid homage to tennis icon Serena Williams. Images of Williams in action were displayed in the background, adding a heartfelt touch to the night. The performance seamlessly transitioned into Ciara’s 2019 hit “Level Up,” with dancers in tennis outfits joining her on stage, symbolizing empowerment and resilience.

Behind the scenes and social media buzz

Before the show, Ciara and Williams teased fans with a surprise on social media, hinting at the exciting performance lined up. Social media reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with fans reminiscing about the impact of “Goodies” and praising Ciara’s enduring talent and stage presence.

Fan reactions

Comments flooded in from fans and followers, sharing their enthusiasm and memories tied to the song. From nostalgia over the song’s original release to excitement about seeing Ciara perform live, the feedback highlighted the strong connection between the artist and her audience.

As Ciara continues to captivate hearts with her performances, the 2024 ESPY Awards will undoubtedly be remembered for its high energy and the powerful message of leveling up, both on and off the stage.